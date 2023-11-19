IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs REACT To Team India's Loss

After India was handed over a heartbreaking defeat by Australia at the World Cup 2023 finals in Ahmedabad, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to extend their support to the players. The final battle was held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the stadium with his entire family to watch the match live, thanked Team India for making the entire nation proud.

The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2023

"The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation," his tweet read.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who also witnessed the match live at the stadium, shared a couple of photos and videos and wrote, "You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side of #WorldCup2023 💪"

Actress Kajol wrote, "Haar kar jitne wale ko bajigar kahate haen! Well played team India. Congratulations Australia on another World Cup!" Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Only love and respect! Team India, tough battle but well played."

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, called Team India's game a "valiant effort".

A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey. 🇮🇳💪🏽#TeamIndia #CWC23 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 19, 2023

Anupam Kher shared a video of his mother Dulari and stated that she watched the whole match from start to end. "Won’t say that I am not disappointed like every Indian all over the world. We were great throughout this tournament. Really played like champions," he added.

“दोनों में से किसी ने तो जीतना था!” Mom’s analysis of today’s game! She watched the whole game. Her words were philosophical and soothing. Listen to her! Her words will make you feel better! But won’t say that I am not disappointed like every Indian all over the world. We were… pic.twitter.com/hZqiXPQweG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 19, 2023

Actor Ahan Shetty, who also happens to be Team India batsman-wicketkeeper KL Rahul's brother-in-law, wrote, "Whatever said and done, this team brought us much joy. Heads up. You guys were unbelievable throughout the tournament."

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a night suit, and wrote, "I am blue." Sonu Sood wrote, "Team India our heroes forever".

After Team India batters posted a target of 241, their Australian counterparts chased it down within 43 overs and defeated India by 6 wickets.

With that, Australia won the World Cup for the record sixth time, and the trophy was handed over to captain Pat Cummins by none other than India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

