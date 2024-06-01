 'I'm Heartsick & Devastated': Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour Amid Divorce Rumours With Ben Affleck
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I'm Heartsick & Devastated': Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour Amid Divorce Rumours With Ben Affleck

'I'm Heartsick & Devastated': Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour Amid Divorce Rumours With Ben Affleck

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and conclude in Houston on August 31

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," they said in a statement.

The tour was to be her first in five years, in support of her first solo album in a decade, "This Is Me.... Now" and its companion film.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and conclude in Houston on August 31. Live Nation shared that attendees who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

Read Also
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Skincare Brands Use AI To Show Her Wrinkled Face In Ads: 'It's Really Scary'
article-image

Lopez offered her own statement to fans on her OntheJLo website and newsletter, writing, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."

She continued, "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

"This Is Me... Now" was released early this year, 20 years after her hit album, "This Is Me... Then".

Read Also
VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Reporter Who Asked About Her Divorce With Ben Affleck
article-image

Lopez told the AP that the new album was a "miracle", and "a second chance. And I'd love to capture this moment in time the way that album captured that moment in time." 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I'm Heartsick & Devastated': Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour Amid Divorce Rumours With Ben...

'I'm Heartsick & Devastated': Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour Amid Divorce Rumours With Ben...

Attack On Salman Khan Foiled: Cops Arrest 4 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Who Planned 2nd Attack On...

Attack On Salman Khan Foiled: Cops Arrest 4 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Who Planned 2nd Attack On...

Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor & RajKummar Rao's Film Registers Decent...

Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor & RajKummar Rao's Film Registers Decent...

Mithun Chakraborty Says He Waited 40 Mins In Queue To Cast His Vote In Kolkata: 'I'm A BJP Cadre, It...

Mithun Chakraborty Says He Waited 40 Mins In Queue To Cast His Vote In Kolkata: 'I'm A BJP Cadre, It...

Actress Ridhima Pandit REACTS To Reports Of 'Upcoming Shaadi' With Shubman Gill: 'It's Not...

Actress Ridhima Pandit REACTS To Reports Of 'Upcoming Shaadi' With Shubman Gill: 'It's Not...