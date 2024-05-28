 Jennifer Lopez Reveals Skincare Brands Use AI To Show Her Wrinkled Face In Ads: 'It's Really Scary'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJennifer Lopez Reveals Skincare Brands Use AI To Show Her Wrinkled Face In Ads: 'It's Really Scary'

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Skincare Brands Use AI To Show Her Wrinkled Face In Ads: 'It's Really Scary'

In her latest film Atlas, Jennifer Lopez will play a data analyst who turns to AI to help save the Earth from an evil robot

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez plays Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst who turns to AI to help save the Earth from an evil robot in the science fiction action film 'Atlas'. She shared that the movie "does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong," reported Variety.

"I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right," said Lopez at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

She has experienced the exploitative side of AI, with ads "selling skincare that I know nothing about" using manipulated photos of her face covered in "wrinkles."

Read Also
VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Reporter Who Asked About Her Divorce With Ben Affleck
article-image

"It's really scary," she said, adding, "Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary."

Lopez further explained, "I think you should be respectful of AI... We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI -- especially this one -- do a really good job of showing both sides."

Sterling K Brown, who portrays a military officer battling with Atlas, was impressed by Lopez's work ethic. "Moguls be moguling," he said. "She was talking earlier today how she has brought down her level of commitments. I would have marveled to see her at full tilt, because it looked like it was full tilt when we were together. There was always something happening."

In one scene, Brown and Lopez's characters are left badly beaten and bruised by the villains. "We had nice little side conversations between takes," Brown said. "I asked her about being a Fly Girl [on 'In Living Color']. She had a few good Rosie Perez stories." 'Atlas' is available on Netflix, reported Variety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Had Tears': Shabana Azmi Says Shashi Kapoor Called Her 'Stupid' For Refusing To Do Intimate Scene

'I Had Tears': Shabana Azmi Says Shashi Kapoor Called Her 'Stupid' For Refusing To Do Intimate Scene

Rohit Shetty On Shooting Singham Again In Kashmir After Abrogation Of Article 370: 'Had An Emotional...

Rohit Shetty On Shooting Singham Again In Kashmir After Abrogation Of Article 370: 'Had An Emotional...

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Says He Attempted Suicide After Infamous Showdown With Salman...

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Says He Attempted Suicide After Infamous Showdown With Salman...

Chhaya Kadam Reacts To Getting Trolled For Dancing On Cannes Red Carpet: 'Why Follow Protocol?'

Chhaya Kadam Reacts To Getting Trolled For Dancing On Cannes Red Carpet: 'Why Follow Protocol?'

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Skincare Brands Use AI To Show Her Wrinkled Face In Ads: 'It's Really Scary'

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Skincare Brands Use AI To Show Her Wrinkled Face In Ads: 'It's Really Scary'