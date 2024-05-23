VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Reporter Who Asked About Her Divorce With Ben Affleck

Actress Jennifer Lopez slammed a news reporter who asked her about her divorce with actor Ben Affleck at a recent promotional event in Mexico City for her upcoming film Atlas. A video is doing the rounds on social media in which Jennifer is seen losing her calm and giving a befitting reply to the journalist. For those unversed, a couple of days back, it was reported that Jennifer and Ben are heading for a divorce after being married for a couple of years.

When the reporter asked her about the divorce rumours, Jennifer initially smiled and later said, "You know better than that."

Both Jennifer and Ben have remained tight-lipped about their separation rumours.

Soon after the video surfaced, a section of social media users slammed the reporter for asking the question. "She looks so hurt when asked that question. They should just leave her alone," read a comment under the now-viral video.

"Give her some space!!! She looks very uncomfortable with the question," wrote another user.

"Instead of being asking about Ben Affleck ask questions about his work and his next projects that's what people care to know not his private life that's her problem not ours," a fan said.

However, several users also criticised Jennifer for not giving a proper reply. "Okaaay but you put your whole love life out there, (private letters and all) in a movie! And you wanna shame someone for asking about it?" wrote a user.

Another commented, "If it doesn't work before it won't ever work."

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has moved out of the home they share. The reason for their separation has not been revealed yet, but it is said that “she can’t control him, and he can’t change her." They are also planning to sell off their dream home.

It may be mentioned that Jennifer and Ben have not been spotted together since March 2024, however, they continue to wear their wedding rings.