'I'm Gobsmacked': Ranveer Singh REACTS To Wife Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Trailer

Makers of the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone finally unveiled the film's much-awaited official trailer on Monday.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the trailer which she captioned, "#FighterTrailer Out Now! #FighterOn25thJanuary releasing worldwide.Experience #Fighter on the big screen in IMAX 3D."

Soon after she dropped the trailer, her friends, family and fans swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh commented, "ABSOLUTE FIRE!!!! (multiple fire emoticons)What a trailer!!!! Stunning!!!! I'm gobsmacked!!!!! All the best Team fighter!!!! "

Hrithik Roshan's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Super." Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Bloody bloody insaneeeeee."

The three-minute-nine-second long 'Fighter' trailer takes the audience on an epic journey with the elite unit of the Indian Air Force - the Air Dragons. The squad members embark on a mission to safeguard our skies and nation by confronting looming threats. The trailer beautifully encapsulates the camaraderie, courage and sacrifice of these heroes.

With power-packed aerial action sequences, hard-hitting dialogues and strong performances of the star cast the 'Fighter' trailer perfectly hits the patriotic nerve.

The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

In the trailer, Hrithik's character could be seen fighting with a terrorist and delivering a powerful dialogue, "POK ka matlab hai Pakistan occupied Kashmir, tumne occupy kiya hai...maalik hum hain. Tujh jaise terrorist ki wajah se agar hum badtameezi par utar aaye to tumhara har mohalla IOP ban jayega..India Occupied Pakistan." The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.

'Fighter' makes Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'The Intern' in her kitty.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will also be seen in the action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.