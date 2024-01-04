Ileana D'Cruz On Battling Postpartum Depression: 'It Is Real, I Still Go Through Intense Emotions'

Bollywood actress and new mommy Ileana D'Cruz recently opened up about going through postpartum depression. The actress welcomed her first child, a son, on August 1 and since then she has been talking about motherhood. Ileana has also treated her fans and followers with several pictures of her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

In an interview with ETimes, Ileana shared that she is going through postpartum depression and thanked her partner, Michael Dolan, for supporting her constantly.

"Postpartum depression is real, and nothing can prepare you for it. I am glad that I had a good support system at home. Topics like mom guilt are so real. I remember I was in my room, and I started crying. My partner asked me what was wrong and I told him, ‘I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him’," Ileana said, thanking her doctors who take good care of her.