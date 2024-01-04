 Ileana D'Cruz On Battling Postpartum Depression: 'It Is Real, I Still Go Through Intense Emotions'
Ileana D'Cruz thanked her partner, Michael Dolan, for supporting her constantly

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Bollywood actress and new mommy Ileana D'Cruz recently opened up about going through postpartum depression. The actress welcomed her first child, a son, on August 1 and since then she has been talking about motherhood. Ileana has also treated her fans and followers with several pictures of her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

In an interview with ETimes, Ileana shared that she is going through postpartum depression and thanked her partner, Michael Dolan, for supporting her constantly.

"Postpartum depression is real, and nothing can prepare you for it. I am glad that I had a good support system at home. Topics like mom guilt are so real. I remember I was in my room, and I started crying. My partner asked me what was wrong and I told him, ‘I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him’," Ileana said, thanking her doctors who take good care of her.

Further praising her partner, Ileana shared, "So, there are these intense emotions you go through after having a baby. I still am going through it. I am thankful that Mike is such an amazing partner. I don’t need to explain things to him. He makes me take a break and looks after the baby before I join in again."

On the occasion of Thanksgiving last year, Ileana revealed her son's face for the first time. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Koa in which he was fast asleep.

Ileana, who is known for her privacy regarding personal matters, has not talked much about her partner yet.

Ileana made her acting debut in the Telugu film Devadasu in 2006. In the Hindi space, she rose to fame with the movie Barfi! in 2012, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She went on to work in various films, including Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, and Rustom.

The actress was last seen in The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and she is all set to star opposite Randeep Hooda in Unfair And Lovely.

