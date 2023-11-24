 Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Face; Says 'So Immensely Thankful'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIleana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Face; Says 'So Immensely Thankful'

Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Face; Says 'So Immensely Thankful'

Ileana was blessed with a baby boy on August 1 2023.

Oshin FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 07:52 AM IST
article-image
Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Face; Says 'So Immensely Thankful' |

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram and revealed her son's face for the first time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday (Nov 23). Posting a very cute picture of her baby boy, Ileana wrote a small caption saying, 'So immensely thankful.'

Ileana was blessed with a baby boy on August 1 2023. She named her child, Koa Phoenix Dolan. She has been actively posting glimpses of her little one all the while until yesterday she finally shared a picture revealing his face.

Ileana's baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan

Ileana's baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan | Instagram

This is a developing story.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Face; Says 'So Immensely Thankful'

Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Face; Says 'So Immensely Thankful'

Farrey Actor Zeyn Shaw On Overcoming Rejections

Farrey Actor Zeyn Shaw On Overcoming Rejections

Bigg Boss 17: Contestants Get Irked By Mannara Chopra As She Gets Ration Task Cancelled Due To Her...

Bigg Boss 17: Contestants Get Irked By Mannara Chopra As She Gets Ration Task Cancelled Due To Her...

'Just To Look Cool': Urvashi Rautela Lashes Out At Australian Skipper Mitchell Marsh For...

'Just To Look Cool': Urvashi Rautela Lashes Out At Australian Skipper Mitchell Marsh For...

'Watching This Trailer For The 7000th Time': Alia Bhatt Echoes Fan Sentiments While Commenting On...

'Watching This Trailer For The 7000th Time': Alia Bhatt Echoes Fan Sentiments While Commenting On...