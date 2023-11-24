Ileana D'Cruz Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Face; Says 'So Immensely Thankful' |

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram and revealed her son's face for the first time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday (Nov 23). Posting a very cute picture of her baby boy, Ileana wrote a small caption saying, 'So immensely thankful.'

Ileana was blessed with a baby boy on August 1 2023. She named her child, Koa Phoenix Dolan. She has been actively posting glimpses of her little one all the while until yesterday she finally shared a picture revealing his face.

Ileana's baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan | Instagram

This is a developing story.