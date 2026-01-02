Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Decent Start, Agastya Nanda Starrer To Show Drop On Friday

Ikkis Box Office Collection | Instagram

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, was released on January 1, 2026. The film has received positive reviews from critics, and even the word of mouth is very good. Ikkis took a decent opening and collected Rs. 7 crore on its first day at the box office. However, it is expected to show a huge drop on its second day.

As per early estimates, we can expect Ikkis to collect around Rs. 2-3 crore on its second day. January 1 was a partial holiday, so that gave the film a boost, but a drop is expected at the box office on Friday.

However, Ikkis clearly needs to show a good jump on Saturday and Sunday to collect a decent amount by the end of its extended first weekend.

Ikkis Reviews

As we mentioned earlier, Ikkis has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "In my opinion, the movie is a must-watch because it’s about the true story of the bravery of a 21-year-old who sacrificed his life for the nation, and cinematically, it has been done justice."

Ikkis Budget

While the makers of Ikkis have not yet revealed the budget of the movie officially, some media reports suggest that the film was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. So, with a budget of Rs. 60 crore, the movie surely needs to show a jump over the weekend, and also continue to perform well at the box office on weekdays.

Dharmendra's Last Film - Ikkis

Ikkis is a special film for the moviegoers, as it is veteran actor Dharmendra's last movie. His fans have been excited to watch him for the last time on the big screens.

Apart from Agastya and Dharmendra, Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia.