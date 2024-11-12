 ‘If The Same Is Said By A Man..’: Rashami Desai Opens Up On Kashish Kapoor’s Comments On Avinash Mishra’s Body, Says ‘Women Get Away’
Rashami Desai, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, one of the most successful seasons of the show, spoke about Kashish Kapoor’s recent comments on Avinash Mishra’s body, where she was seen calling the actor a ‘snack.’

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Kashish Kapoor’s comment on Avinash Mishra in one of the past episodes of the show stirred a lot of reaction not just from the viewers but from celebrities who ardently follow the show too. Kashish, who was seen calling Avinash a ‘snack’ in a conversation with Shilpa Shirodkar, is often teased by the actor’s name in the show.

Rashami Desai, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, one of the most successful seasons of the show, recently opened up on Kashish Kapoor’s comments on Avinash’s body. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the Uttaran fame states that if the roles were reversed, and if the same would have been said by a man, it would have been called ‘offensive.’

Speaking to the portal, the actress says, “While on many occasions, women are in a position of danger, there are also situations where women get away easily because they are women. A lot of things done and said by women are often considered cool and normal but if the same is said by a man about a woman, it is considered offensive. It shouldn’t be the case. Either it’s cool for both genders or offensive for both. It shouldn’t be a selective and convenient approach. Whatever I said here isn’t just about Bigg Boss but about life in general.”

Rashami further states that she is not following this season of the show as she is occupied with her commitments and that whatever little she is able to follow of the show is through social media only.

