'I Meant Narad Muni': Ajaz Khan APOLOGISES For Viral 'Narayan' Remark On Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Lovekesh Kataria

Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan recently faced the wrath of netizens after he stated that Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Lovekesh Kataria should change his name to 'Narayan'. He has now clarified that he did not mean to hurt religious sentiments of Hindus and that he respects all religions equally.

In the video that has gone viral, Ajaz can be seen taking a dig at Lovekesh over the Vishal Pandey-Armaan Malik slap row. He opined that Lovekesh should not have spoken about Vishal's liking for Kritika Malik in front of Armaan, which led to the slap incident.

"Ghar ka Narad muni hai. Narayan Narayan! Kataria apna naam badal ke Narayan rakh de," Ajaz said in a video.

As netizens slammed the actor for the comment, Ajaz took to his X handle on Sunday night and apologised to the people. "I heartily apologise if I have hurt my Hindu brothers and sisters about my “Narayan” remark, It was not deliberate as I always say you read my Quran and I read your Geeta, which clearly states my respect for Hindu religion and not only that I respect every religion as I respect mine," he wrote.

He went on to say, "I meant Narad muni and not lord Narayana in the reference of that statement…I truly apologise if I have hurt anyone. God is one. Jai hind!"

Ajaz was all over the news of late for his online spat with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. After the former warned "YouTubers from Delhi and Haryana" against making videos about him, the latter challenged him to make him apologise.

Elvish also shared a video from his hotel room in which he claimed to be in Mumbai and dared Ajaz to meet him face to face. The latter too responded and challenged Elvish to meet him in an abusive video.