‘I kept waiting for David Dhawanji to cast me,’ says Govinda

What is your equation with David Dhawan now? Would you do a film with him?

Of course, I will. Acting is my profession and everyone knows that I am honest with my profession. As an actor, I would definitely like to know the nuances like the script, the character, the role, etc, before taking up a film. If things are satisfactory, I would definitely take up the project. And, Davidji is someone I have known for a long time. We have done 17 films together. In this industry of ours, I meet everyone and have never refused to work with anyone. I would love to work with all my colleagues with whom I have worked before, most of them are now top entertainers of the country. Earlier, I used to think maybe Davidji does not want to work with me. But, maybe that was me overthinking! While he was making his movies, I always thought that he would cast me, but I never heard from him. My doors are always open for every one, I always meet everyone. Nahi toh main Govinda kis kaam ka?

Most of your fans have rejected the remake of Coolie No 1, saying no one can be like you. How does that make you feel?

This is not a film that I am connected to, in any manner. It is a different film. There have been a lot of discussions about the film and I do not want to talk about it anymore. Acceptance, success or failure of a film is a very in-depth subject that is dependent on a lot of factors such as story, making, casting, etc. Also, it must be understood in fragments like — a film might do well in certain parts of the country, it might do well in certain audience demography, everyone does not like everything. It’s such a complex discussion that I did not get involved in even for the films I was a part of. I always did my best and left the rest to the audience. For all the 156 films I did, I never looked back. As an actor I focus only on my performance. Film planning, film-making, film promotion, film release, etc, are not my subjects of expertise.