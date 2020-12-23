Govinda reposts pic with director David Dhawan as he responds to Varun's birthday wish

Despite the fallout with David Dhawan, actor Govinda has replied to the director's son, Varun's sweet birthday wish.
As Bollywood star Govinda rang in his 57th birthday on Monday, the actor received heart-warming wishes from his friends and co-stars from the industry on social media. 'Coolie No 1' actor Varun Dhawan had also taken to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for the veteran actor.
Varun shared a throwback picture of Govinda with his father David Dhawan, he had written, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE OG COOLIE NO1." Govinda then took to his story to repost the same picture and wrote, "Thank you beta."
Check out the post here:
Actor-director duo Govinda and David Dhawan, ruled the box office in the ’90s with over 15 back-to-back hits had a public fallout a few years ago.
Govinda had opened up about the same when he appeared on India TV’s show 'Aap Ki Adalat' in 2017 and revealed, "After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard, David saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him."
"After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody’s influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know," he'd added.
Salman Khan starrer 'Partner', which released in 2007, was their last film together.
