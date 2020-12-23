Govinda reposts pic with director David Dhawan as he responds to Varun's birthday wish

Despite the fallout with David Dhawan, actor Govinda has replied to the director's son, Varun's sweet birthday wish.

As Bollywood star Govinda rang in his 57th birthday on Monday, the actor received heart-warming wishes from his friends and co-stars from the industry on social media. 'Coolie No 1' actor Varun Dhawan had also taken to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for the veteran actor.

Varun shared a throwback picture of Govinda with his father David Dhawan, he had written, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE OG COOLIE NO1." Govinda then took to his story to repost the same picture and wrote, "Thank you beta."

