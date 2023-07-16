'I Couldn't Walk': Comedy Nights With Kapil Actor Atul Parchure Diagnosed With Liver Cancer, Accuses Doctors Of 'Wrong Treatment'

Renowned actor Atul Parchure, best known for his comic roles in shows like 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'Comedy Circus' recently revealed that he has been battling liver cancer. However, he went on to make some shocking claims about his diagnosis and shared that he was given wrong treatment due to which his condition had worsened to the extent that he could not even walk or talk properly.

Parchure is a well-known face in the small screen industry, courtesy his shows, 'RK Laxman Ki Duniya', 'Badi Door Se Aaye Hai', 'Yam Hai Hum', among others.

In a recent interview, he has revealed that he had returned from foreign trip with his wife celebrating their 25 years of wedding, and that is when he was diagnosed with the Big C.

Atul Parchure opens up on cancer diagnosis

Parchure shared that he was touring across Australia and New Zealand to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, and soon after they returned, tragedy struck. He said that he was unable to eat anything and felt nauseous and that he even took several generic medicines, but nothing worked.

"After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong. I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous," he recalled.

He went on to say that he asked the doctor if he would recover or not, and the doctor replied in affirmative. However, soon after his treatment began, his health deteriorated further.

"My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. The wrong treatment actually worsened the condition. I couldn't even walk. I used to fumble while talking," he shared.

He added that the doctor then asked him to wait for another month and a half to undergo surgery and stated that if he underwent an operation at that point, he could get jaundice and might not survive.

However, Parchure consulted with another doctor soon after and it was then that he was subjected to proper treatment, including medications and chemotherapy, to treat the liver cancer.

Parchure on being unable to work with Kapil Sharma

Parchure stated that though he had been a part of comedian Kapil Sharma's team for several years, he lost out at work opportunities due to his health.

He revealed that Kapil had even approached him to play the role of Sumona's father for one of their gigs but he could not be a part of it due to his cancer treatment and weak health.

He added that he even missed out on the opportunity to go for an international work tour with Kapil Sharma and his team due to his treatment.