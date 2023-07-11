Kapil Sharma's Zwigato Earns A Spot At Oscar Library; Details Inside

Kapil Sharma's film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, has been invited to be in the permanent core collection of the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

The screenplay of the thought-provoking film, also starring Shahana Goswami, explores the impact of the food app service industry and its effect on the working class.

Zwigato had a worldwide release in March 2023 and following the critical acclaim, the screenplay has now been selected for the Oscar library, providing a valuable resource for students, filmmakers, and writers.

Praised for its nuanced depiction of ordinary individuals who power India's economy, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.

The Bhubaneswar-set movie features actor-comedian Kapil as a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. He takes up the job after losing out his work during the COVID-19 lockdown. It is a story of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable human spirit.

In Zwigato, Kapil has ditched his usual comic flair and is seen in a more serious role. He is being lauded by netizens for his performance as a food delivery agent.

The film was written by Nandita Das and Samir Patil and produced by Applause Entertainment.