'I Am Married To...': Raghav Juyal Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Shehnaaz Gill

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill has built an army of fans over the years and she is often seen sharing tidbits from her life on social media. A few months ago, she was spotted several times with her 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Raghav Juyal and within no time, reports cropped up that the two were in a relationship.

However, Shehnaaz and Raghav never bothered to comment on the reports and fans wondered if the actress has found love once again after the tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla.

But now, Raghav has finally broken his silence on his bond with Shehnaaz as he announced his relationship status.

Is Shehnaaz dating Raghav?

During a recent interaction, Raghav was asked about her equation with Shehnaaz, during which he said that the two have acted in a film together and have developed a sweet bond over time.

"It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single," he said, thus putting an end to all the rumours.

Raghav went on to say that at present, he is committed to his work as he has three films lined up for release in the next few months. "Let’s just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship," he stated.

When Salman asked Shehnaaz to move on

Shehnaaz had openly declared her love for her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla on 'Bigg Boss 13', but the latter never made it official on national television. However, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were in a relationship post the reality show and were together till the time of the 'Balika Vadhu' actor's death.

Post Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz went MIA from public for close to two months, and she got back in action after Salman announced that she will be marking her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

During one of the promotional events of the film, Salman was seen schooling all the 'SidNaaz' fans for criticising the actress if she gets spotted with someone else. He was also seen advising Shehnaaz to "move on" as Sidharth too would have wished the same for her.

