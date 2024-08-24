'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry

Karisma Kapoor, currently seen as one of the judges on Sony TV's dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer,' will be seen sporting a retro look inspired by veteran actress Zeenat Aman in the upcoming episodes of the show. In the same episode, the actress will also be seen revealing how she has lived different eras during her stint in Bollywood and will also make a shocking revelation.

In a promo recently released by the channel on their Instagram handle, Karisma will be seen opening up about living through various eras in her Bollywood journey. The actress opens up about seeing a 'monitor' on set for the first time while shooting for Dil Toh Pagal Hai and how she and her fellow co actors were excited to watch the shot on the monitor after every take. Further, the actress also revealed experiencing 'sound sync' for the first time while shooting for Zubeida. Karisma says, ''First film jisme monitor aaya tha was Dil Toh Pagal Hai. On which shoot? On dance of envy. Yash ji brought it and aadi and uday and hum toh matlab pagal hi hogaye thhe. Ke really? Hum dekh sakte hai hum kya kar rahe hai? Phir hum aake dekh rahe thhe, like we had gone crazy.''

Talking about experiencing sound sync for the first time, Karisma says, ''Then maine ek aur era dekha hai. First movie jo sync sound hua tha was with Shyam Benigal in Zubeida. First movie jaha hum ne lapel laga ke real live sound experience kiya.''

''Toh ya, aisa bhi era jaha humare pas kuch vans jitne park huye hai bahar, kuch nahi hota tha. Hum jhaad ke peeche jaake change karte thhe aur bathroom bhi jaate thhe. There has been such a big change over the last 40-50 years humare industry mein,'' Karisma concludes.

In this retro special episode of India's Best Dancer, Anurag Basu will be seen appearing as a special guest on the show.