Karisma Kapoor Dons ₹4.25 Lakh Blue Fringe Gown: Know Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 05, 2024
Karisma Kapoor has never failed to impress her fans with her fashion statements. She continues to prove that she is aging like fine wine
All images from Instagram
Her latest fashion look in a blue embellished gown is another addition to her fashion look inspirations
Karisma donned a embellished blue fringe gown with bead detailings
She is seen wearing a dark blue gown from the brand Jenny Packham which costs $4,842, that is ₹4.25 lakh.
This round neck blue gown had fringes and a floor length hemline. The bead detailing on the gown is intricate too
Since the outfit itself is beautifully loud, Karisma kept it minimal with the jewellery donning a pair a diamond studs and blue stilletos
Karisma completed her charasmatic look with kohl-eye makeup, smokey eye shadows and a shade of nude lipstick