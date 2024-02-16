7 Celeb Marriages That Ended On Bitter Note: Nitesh Bharadwaj-Smita Gate To Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur

By: Sachin T | February 16, 2024
Nitesh Bharadwaj and wife Smita Gate filed for divorce in 2018, and while the case is still pending in court, the actor has accused his estranged wife of mental harassment and not letting him meet their daughters
In 2016, Karisma Kapoor filed for divorce against husband Sunjay Kapur citing dowry harassment and mental agony. She also fought a legal battle for the custody of her kids, and eventually won the case
Shweta Tiwari's first marriage with Raja Chaudhary went kaput after the latter assaulted her during the time they were together. The actress even lodged a police complaint against him, and sought protection for herself and their daughter Palak Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari's second marriage with Abhinav Kohli too did not work out and the actress had divorced him on grounds of abusive behaviour. Their personal spat went public after Kohli shared videos of Shweta not letting him meet their son, Reyansh
Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal ended their 9-year-long marriage in 2021 after the latter accused the former of domestic abuse, and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai actor claimed that Nisha had an extra-marital affair
Rakhi Sawant filed for divorce from her then-husband Adil Khan Durrani in 2020, citing domestic violence. Their divorce battle turned uglier by the day with the actress accusing Adil of raping her and leaking her private picture, while the latter accused her of threatening him
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married in 2020, however, within a few months, the actress filed for divorce from the businessman claiming assault and domestic abuse
