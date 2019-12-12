Hotness Personified: Kareena Kapoor gives 'boss lady' vibes in a sexy pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan is called the diva of B-town and that's for a reason! Bollywood's leading lady was recently spotted wearing an outfit, which only a Queen like her could handle with so much class.
Kareena during the promotions of her upcoming 'Good Newwz' chose a bold look for herself wearing a charcoal-grey coloured slightly slit pant-suit with a plunged neckline.
She carried her cleavage in style and looked nothing less than a boss lady. Check out the pictures here:
Besides the 39-year-old actress, the goofy-comedy film also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh playing major roles in the movie.
Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie has been produced under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions along with Zee Studios. Written by Jyoti Kapoor, this hilarious comic-drama will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.
Kareena also has many releases next year including Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angreji Medium', helmed by Homi Adjanania. It will hit the theatres on March 20.
Along with that, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi starrer magnum opus 'Takht' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor. The film has been slated to release on May 3, 2020.
The year end will see her coming together with her '3 Idiots' co-actor and star Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is currently on floors. The movie is all set to release next year on December 1.
