Get sexy like Kareena Kapoor: Diet secrets revealed by her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has struggled with her body image for years now. Ever since she entered Bollywood, the actress has put in a lot of hard work to stay fit and live up to the standards of being onscreen. From going down to a zero figure, to becoming a mother and struggling with postpartum weight loss, Bebo’s journey to be fit has been a rollercoaster ride.

Now that her munchkin Taimur has grown up a bit, Kareena is back to being a full time actress with an array of films lined up. So how does she make time to stay in shape? The Veere Di Wedding actress’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar revealed the diva’s eight meal diet plan. Taking to her Instagram, Rujuta posted a picture of Kareena’s toned figure and wrote, “Shimmer like #kareenakapoor with this simple diet plan. Every time you watch her sizzle on screen, and if you have wondered khaati kya hai, here’s what it is. The exact meal plan that she was on a week before the shoot of the song - Dila do ghar Chandigarh mein. —

M1 - Soaked black raisins with kesar

On rising

M2 - Paratha with chutney

Breakfast

M3 - Nariyal pani with a pinch of sabja seeds (will get rid of bloating)

Mid meal

M4 - Dahi rice & papad

Lunch

M5 - Walnut & cheese

Mid meal

M6 - Banana milkshake

Evening meal

M7 - Khichdi & Dahi OR Suran tikki & veg pulao

Dinner

M8 - Milk or banana milkshake if needed

Bedtime

It’s rather simple to stay in good shape if you take the sustainable route and actually eat local, seasonal and traditional (not just say it in words). And no, she wasn’t gymming for 10 hrs a day. So rein in your imagination. This kind of a meal plan let’s her train approx 4-5 hrs a week and gives her enough energy to work and run her home.”