Poo or ewww? Kareena Kapoor Khan's purple dress has left us confused

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in Mumbai, shooting for her radio podcast, What Women Want at ISHQ 104 FM.
The diva, last year, donned the hat of a radio jockey with much ease. The actress started her own radio chat show called 'What Women Want' which got renewed for the second season.
Kareena was spotted in Mumbai at an event for her radio podcast. The'Good Newwz' actor chose a purple maxi dress for the event. She kept her make-up minimal with just kajal and glossy lips.
However, Kareena Kapoor Khan's purple dress has left us confused. The purple halter neck dress had side cut-outs and orange tie-ups. It also had pink tie-die detail at the bottom. Kareena completed the look with a pair of pink tie up heels.
How could Poo make a wrong fashion choice?
Poo or ewww? You decide!
On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good Newwz is set to release on December 27.
She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Tom Hank’s cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which will be reportedly shot across around 100 locations. Kareena will be seen playing Aamir’s love interest. She has finished shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and begins shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht in February.
