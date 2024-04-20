 Hina Khan Recalls The Moment She Was Informed About Her Father's Demise Three Years Back
Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories and recalled the moment she was informed about her father's demise.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Hina Khan has always taken pride in being a daddy's girl. The actress who has been immensely succesful in her career in the world of entertainment for more than a decade now lost her father three years ago today.

Recalling the exact moment, Hina took to her Instagram stories to reveal what exactly conspired. Speaking of the same, the actress revealed that she was shooting in Shalimar garden, Shrinagar, around 4.45 PM when she recieved a call that stated that her father was no more. She further states that it was 20th April, 2021.

Hina wrote, ''AROUND 4:45 PM, SHALIMAR GARDEN SRINAGAR. I WAS BUSY SHOOTING, A CALL CAME IN. YOUR FATHER IS NO MORE THEY SAID..YES, IT WAS 20TH APRIL 2021. THIS DAY ,THREE YEARS TODAY DADDY.''

Everyone who has followed the actress and her journey know that the actress was extremely close to her father. Hina's Instagram bio even today reads '#DaddysStrongGirl.' The actress has time and again expressed her emotions through pictures and her Instagram posts.

On the work front, Hina's upcoming Punjabi film 'Shenda Shenda No Papa's' trailer is all set to drop in tomorrow. The actress has expressed her excitement for the same too.

