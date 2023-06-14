Hina Khan Finally Breaks Silence On Marriage Plans With Beau Rocky Jaiswal - Watch Video

Actress Hina Khan is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, both personally and professionally. On the work front, she is one of the biggest names in the television industry, and on the personal front, she is busy making memories with her family and the love of her life, Rocky Jaiswal.

Ever since Hina introduced Rocky to the world as her boyfriend during her stint on 'Bigg Boss 11', all eyes have been on them and their plans to take the plunge on get married.

While the two have been in a steady relationship for almost nine years now, looks like they are in no hurry to tie the knot.

Hina Khan breaks silence on wedding plans

Hina is all set to feature in yet another music video, titled 'Barsaat', with none other than her friend and favourite co-star Shaheer Sheikh.

The song was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday and during the same event, Hina was finally asked about her plans to get married to Rocky.

While the actress blushed at the question, she added that the couple was in no rush to exchange wedding vows. "I see a lot of people around me who are married. They are happy but they are also stressed out at times. So I am happy without getting married," she said, which left Shaheer in splits.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's love story

Hina and Rocky first met when the actress was playing the lead role of Akshara in the hit daily soap, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', and the latter was the supervising producer.

The two started off as friends but soon cupid struck, and they fell head over heels in love with each other.

Hina and Rocky are often seen enjoying exotic vacations, and recently, the latter accompanied the actress to the G20 Summit in Srinagar as well.