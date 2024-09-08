Himani Shivpuri Says #MeToo Accused Alok Nath Was 'Sanskari' Only When He Was Not Drinking: 'He Had Jekyll & Hyde Personality'

Veteran Bollywood actress Himani Shivpuri, who has been a part of some of the most popular films in the 90s and 2000s, made some shocking revelations about #MeToo accused actor Alok Nath and opened up about his alcoholism. She stated that he would turn into a different person after downing a few drinks.

Shivpuri appeared on Siddharth Kannan's podcast and recalled how her Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor once even created a ruckus while in an inebriated state. "I have done a lot of work with him in the past and the thing with him is that when he is not drinking, then he is sanskari. His personality was like that of Jekyll and Hyde," she said.

She went on to reveal, "Apart from one incident in National School of Drama (NSD), I have never faced any problem with him. But I would hear from people that he was a different person after a few drinks. In fact, I had once witnessed it. He was drunk and out of control while we were travelling for an award show, and his wife kept asking him to be calm. Even I asked him to get a grip on himself or else he would be deplaned. He was deplaned once in the past because of his behaviour."

"He would be very quiet and professional on sets, but as the clock struck 8, he would turn into a different person," Shivpuri recalled.

Alok Nath, who became a household name by playing 'fatherly' roles in Bollywood films and teelvision shows, was accused of sexual harassment by numerous actresses during the #MeToo wave in the Hindi film industry in 2018-19.

It all began after writer-producer Vinta Nanda came out in public and accused Alok Nath of sexually assaulting her for nearly two decades. Later, actresses Navneet Nishan and Sandhya Mridul also accused the actor of sexual harassment. A crew member from the film, Hum Saath Saath Hain, also levelled similar allegations against the veteran name.

While Alok Nath had denied all charges, he later went MIA for quite a while, and even post his return, he has maintained a low profile ever since.