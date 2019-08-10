MeToo Failure: Mumbai police to close Vinta Nanda’s rape case against Alok Nath

Ten months ago screenwriter Vinta Nanda filed a rape case against veteran actor Alok Nath. However, reports suggest the Oshiwara police are likely to file a closure report for 'lack of evidence'.

Last year in October Vinta Nanda shared details of the 20-year-old incident on social media and filed a complaint against the actor in Oshiwara police station. The incident took place during the shoot of TV serial Tara in the 1990’s, in which Alok Nath played the lead role.

After months of investigation and lack of sufficient evidence the police are about to close the case. Mid-Day reported an officer at the Oshiwara police station saying, "We have recorded a detailed statement of the victim. Two witnesses were called to the police station a number of times but they haven't yet recorded their statements,"

Nath had filed for a defamation suit against the screenwriter for a compensation of Re. 1 and a written apology. In January the sessions court granted the actor relief from arrest. "The rape case against Alok Nath was lodged on the basis of a defamatory and false report of complainant Vinta Nanda," the sessions court granted him a pre-arrest bail against a surety bond of Rs 5 lakh.

Additional sessions court judge SS Oza observed that the complaint was filed with a "personal vendetta" on the bases of Nanda remembering the entire incident but not the date and month of the incident. Mid reported Nanda’s lawyer Dhruti Kapadia saying, "Let the police do whatever they are planning, we will take it forward accordingly."

Recently Mumbai police also submitted a closure report for other Me Too cases like Tanushree Dutta who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the shoot of a song in 2008. Due to lack of evidence and witness statement not supporting Dutta’s story the case was closed and reported as ‘filed with malicious intentions’.