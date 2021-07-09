MeToo Scandal and Aftermath: When Alok Nath was accused sexual misconduct

Alok Nath who was born on 10 July, 1956, is an Indian film character actor known for his work in Hindi cinema and television.

He made his film debut with the 1982 English and Hindi film 'Gandhi', which was directed by Sir Richard Attenborough. The film won an Oscar Academy Award for Best Picture that year. The actor went on to act in several successful films and soaps after that.

However, during the MeToo Movement, Alok Nath was involved in quite a scandal. Nath was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women during the year 2018. It doesn't stop there, he was also charged with rape by the Mumbai Police.