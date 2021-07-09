MeToo Scandal and Aftermath: When Alok Nath was accused sexual misconduct

Alok Nath who was born on 10 July, 1956, is an Indian film character actor known for his work in Hindi cinema and television.
He made his film debut with the 1982 English and Hindi film 'Gandhi', which was directed by Sir Richard Attenborough. The film won an Oscar Academy Award for Best Picture that year. The actor went on to act in several successful films and soaps after that.
However, during the MeToo Movement, Alok Nath was involved in quite a scandal. Nath was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women during the year 2018. It doesn't stop there, he was also charged with rape by the Mumbai Police.
A veteran writer-producer of the avant-garde 1990s' show 'Tara' accused Alok Nath, who is known for his "sanskaari" on-screen image, of sexually violating her almost two decades ago.
"I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years", she wrote in a long heart-wrenching Facebook post, referring to the "predator in question" as the "actor par excellence who is known as the most 'sanskaari' person in the film and television industry."
Her suggestive remarks like "sanskaari" and that the person concerned was the "lead actor" and a "television star of that decade" were enough to recognise that the producer was talking about Alok Nath.
Later in an interview, she finally confirmed that the person she was talking about was Alok Nath. After her allegations, few more women came forward and accused the actor of harassing them.
Aftermath of the #MeToo Scandal:
Imran Khan, who produced 'Main Bhi' - MeToo in Hindi, has claimed that distributors are unwilling to touch his film as it features Alok Nath. Ironically, Alok Nath plays an upright judge in the film which deals with sexual harassment.
"We wrapped up our film last year in July, long before the allegations against Alok Nath ji were made public and he was banned. A year ago, any producer would have cast him in such a role", Khan told a major daily.
