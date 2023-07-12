Himachal Floods: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Help Amplify Rescue Call For Missing Mumbai Tourists |

Incessant rain, which has led to flash floods and landslides, has caused significant damage in Himachal Pradesh. Internet services and electricity supply have also been disrupted. At least five tourists from Mumbai who were stuck, have been rescued following a tweet seeking help, which was amplified by Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

An acquaintance of the family took to Twitter and wrote, We are looking for a family of 4

Dhiren Vira, Sunita, Shubham, Kirna. They were on a Road trip to Leh from Mumbai last contact was on Sunday evening at 9 PM when they were about 4kms before ATAL Tunnel. Car details VW TAIGUN YELLOW COLOR MH 01 DT 8615 RT & help find them.”

After the tweet went viral, local hotelier and environmentalist Siddharth Bakaria stated, "We found that they are Military camp at Sissu near Manali." However, when the acquaintance asked to communicate with the family, Bakaria added that there was no network.

The rains have triggered landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. Nature's fury has claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours. Tourists are stranded in parts of the hill state, with the loss of infrastructure estimated at between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri addressing the tourists who are stuck at various places in the hill state said, "I want to tell the people of the tourists who are stuck here that there is nothing to worry about, the situation is normal...all the roads will be fixed, they will be allowed to move."

"Due to heavy rains, there was a communication breakdown along with voice, due to which we have provided satellite phones to our officers so that they can stay in touch with each other," he said.

"We are hopeful that the situation will return to normal in Himachal in the next 72 hours," he added.