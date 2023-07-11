Ruslaan Mumtaz Stuck In Manali Amid Heavy Floods: 'No Way To Get Back Home' |

There was no let-up in the monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh with flash floods and landslides claiming 18 lives over the past two days, affecting most hydropower projects and destroying property worth hundreds of crores of rupees. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is blocked due to landslides and flooding at multiple places. The Shimla-Kinnaur Road is also closed to vehicular traffic due to slides and falling of rocks. Viral social media captured the destruction caused by the heavy rains.

Popular actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who was in Manali for the shoot of an upcoming project told an entertainment portal that he is stuck there amid devastating floods. He said, "Never imagined I would actually get stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don't even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple."

The meteorological department issued an orange warning of heavy rains on July 11. Officials said rail operations on the Shimla-Kalka route, a UNESCO world heritage site, have been suspended till Tuesday as landslides blocked the track at multiple places while educational institutions across the state were ordered to remain shut on Monday and Tuesday.

Ruslaan Mumtaz made his Bollywood debut with MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar in 2007. He has worked in films like Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Dangerous Ishq, Jabariya Jodi, and Namaste Wahala. He has also worked in television shows like Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Balika Vadhu, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, and Laal Ishq. He is the son of veteran actress Anjana Mumtaz.