'Gulshan Grover is a cool dude, he treated me like his buddy': Ruslaan Mumtaz on working with 'Bad Man' of Bollywood

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz recently featured in comedy film 'Oye Mamu!', which revolves around the relationship of Rohit--a man who dreams to be rich in a day-- and his 10-year-old nephew Akhil. The film, which released on August 6, also stars Gulshan Grover, Kulraj Randhawa, Tanay Chheda, Mohan Kapoor, Asrani, Tiku Talsania and Brijendra Kala.

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Ruslaan opens up about his recently released film, 'Namaste Wahala's reviews, the OTT space and more.

Talking about his character in the family entertainer, Ruslaan says, "My character in 'Oye Mamu' is quite eccentric. I play the character of a wannabe entrepreneur who is constantly looking for new yet bizarre business ideas to become successful overnight. But, all of the ideas come crashing down because none of them make sense. "

The 39-year-old actor, who made his debut in 1997, says that he said yes to the film because 'comedy is a tough genre to crack.'

"When the script was narrated to me, I knew in my gut that this film is supposed to be a feel-good, a laughter riot and a family-centric film. Comedy is one such genre that is tough to crack. When I got this role, I knew I had to do it," he says.

Ruslan, who welcomed his son Ryaan last year, says that being a father helped him in essaying the character.

"Being a father makes you elated and filled with joy. This movie in specific is a comedy-drama that describes a fun-like relationship between a mama (uncle) and bhanja (nephew). And, I feel that being a dad has helped me deal with kids better," he says.

When asked about his experience working with veteran actor Gulshan Grover, Ruslan says that he treated him like a friend.

"Gulshan Grover is what I would call a cool dude. He treated me like his buddy. Even after years of work in this industry, with varied actors and being a living legend, he is very grounded and encouraging," Ruslaan says.

Ruslaam Mumtaz was last seen in Netflix's cross-cultural romantic comedy film 'Namaste Wahala'. The film, which starred Dima-Okojie opposite Mumtaz, received mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

About this, he says, "For all the work I have done to date, I have received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. So, having to face mixed reviews for my film 'Namaste Wahala' didn’t come as a shocker to me."

The actor who has also done digital projects like 'Zakhmi' and 'A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend 3' feels that OTT is here to stay.

"The concepts are very different and it gives a leeway to twist and turn stories according to the maker’s whims and fancies. There is a vast scope for experimentation and success with this platform," he says.



After starring in above 12 films and several TV, Ruslaan says that he feels 'lucky' about experimenting with his roles.

"I have always been about experimenting with my roles and genres. I am lucky enough to be able to do it. Apart from that, I enjoy doing romantic roles and also love to play negative characters," he shares.

"To be able to relate to the character is important for me. I need to relate to my character to deliver. That is why I usually say yes. I need to see and feel myself in the character that I am playing," he adds.

Ruslaan Mumtaz's next project is yet another comedy-drama titled 'Romeo Idiot Desi Juliet'.

