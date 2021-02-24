Audience expectations are not because of whose son I am: Ruslaan Mumtaz

Ruslaan Mumtaz recently featured in Netflix film Namaste Wahala, a cross-cultural romance set in Lagos, co-starring Nigerian actress Ini Dima-Okojie. Directed and produced by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the film has tried to recreate the formulaic Bollywood love story. While Ruslaan is still enjoying all the praise he’s getting for the project, he talks to us about the pressures that come with being a star kid, the benefits of digital releases, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you bag Namaste Wahala?

Rahil Raza is an Indian stylist and he has done several Bollywood films. He was doing the costumes for Namaste Wahala and the producers had asked him for Bollywood actors, so he had sent my photo. They contacted me and told me the film will be shot in Africa, for Africa. From the word go, I knew no one I knew would watch this film but then I did it because it was a lifetime experience for me. I thought about where I would get to romance an African girl in a project like that. It is very rarely shown in films that an Indian boy falls in love with a girl from another country. Mostly, it is the other way round. Not just that, one year later, they told me that it has been bought by Netflix and it will have a worldwide release.