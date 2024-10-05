HIBOX App Scam: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By IFSO In Alleged ₹500 Crore Fraud

Rhea Chakraborty |

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned in connection with the alleged HIBOX app scam case by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell to join the investigation on Wednesday (October 9).

As a part of the investigation, the summons were issued on Thursday (October 3). The scam is regarding the HIBOX mobile application, which promised exorbitant daily returns to people who invested in it. There have been more than 500 complaints and many social media influencers and YouTubers allegedly promoting the app on their social media.

"The HIBOX app was at the centre of a carefully planned scam," stated the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO Special Cell), Hemant Tiwari. In the case, police have arrested Sivaram, the alleged mastermind behind the scam. They have also seized Rs 18 crore from four different bank accounts linked to him.

Rhea's arrest comes a day after YouTuber Elvish Yadav and comedian Bharti Singh were summoned by the Delhi Police. The fraud scam involved a fraud of Rs 500 crore in connection with the application.

What Is Hibox App Scam Case?

Launched in February 2024, HIBOX stated high returns of 1 to 5 per cent for the people investing in it from February to June. Reportedly, 30,000 people invested in HIBOX. However, there have been no payments made since July and were reasoned technical issues, legal problems, and GST concerns.

After receiving complaints from 29 victims about the application on August August 16, the police began their investigation. On August 20, an FIR was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act. Many complaints were filed from the Cyber Northeast district, outer districts, Shahdara, and the NCRP portal.