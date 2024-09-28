From The Campus: 'Sneaker Culture' Trends Among Mumbai College Students - Take A Peak!

Representative Image | Freepik

Mumbai: Within the past couple of years, sneakers have received an unprecedented following among the student population and become a marker for contemporary youth fashion. The humble sports shoe has become a classic trademark of most college campuses and high school corridors, moving way beyond its original athletic purposes.

This surge has been powered by the confluence of accessibility, designer collaborations, and timeless appeals to comfort meeting style. It is not uncommon for us to come across a student with a pair of original Jordans from time to time. That craze has accelerated the making of even near-identical fake ones in the market, which are generally called 'first copies'. You may find these first copies on websites and without much effort in Bandra’s fashion street and Colaba market in Mumbai.

Students Share: "Why?"

Shrey Khosla, a student from Andheri who is currently pursuing his master's from a college in Pune, questions, “When everything is available so cheap in the market for near the same quality, why should there be a need for anyone to spend on more expensive ones?”

The democratisation of sneaker culture has also been a factor in its diffusion, as many students from all walks of life are into the trend. The real resale market has been the result of limited releases and vintage finds; sneakers turned into collectible items with social currency. As students look to distinguish themselves, sneakers become a perfect canvas for expression. This can be a statement of their liking for comfort, for wanting to wear brands, or to improve their position on the so-called “social strata.”

Sneakers are a way of personal branding, and it is not uncommon for students to convey their interests, musical tastes, political views, or even be expressive of their gender identity through sneakers. There is a wide reason why sneakers can even be seen as one of the more comfortable pieces in the shoe family.

Sandeep Avari, an 11th grade student who is enthusiastic about basketball, said, “This generation is highly dependent and comfortable with the idea of shoes that can be multipurpose. I wear the same pair of shoes as I get out of home at 7 am every morning, and I continue to wear them sometimes even as I play multiple sports. I do not think of any other pair of shoes other than sneakers, as it gives you such luxury.”

Sneaker culture among students is further fanned by celebrities and influencers, as many of the sneaker brands have high-level collaborations with artists or athletes for promotion of their product, and it boosts the selling prospects of their product as students consider it to be a must-have long before they release in the market.

Social media is a perfect ground for the latest products, and students are all over social media platforms sharing their new acquisitions and letting their friends know how they style them.

“Countless influencers have taught me to improve my fashion sense with sneakers," said Neha Misra, a student at Jai Hind College. This exposure does not only promote a certain sneaker's desirability but also cultivates a sense of community among sneaker enthusiasts. So, when that sneaker is endorsed by one of these popular figures, immediately the status of these sneakers changes, and they become an item almost every student wants to have in their wardrobe.

What Influences Campus Fashion?

Environmental consciousness and ethical fashion issues increasingly impact student's sneaker choices. Students have started to favour companies that emphasise sustainable environmental and ethical production. It has shifted toward more conscious consumerism.

This has shifted consumer demand to sneakers made of eco-friendly material and under fair conditions of labour, balancing fashion sense with values. Brands like New Balance are helping push forward that goal. Nike is considered a sustainability leader in the global fashion and sportswear industry, with some of the most aggressive targets to shrink its carbon footprint.

Dunks, Kicks, Jordans, Air Force, in whatever form they come, whatever name is used for them, upon a lot of observances, sneaker culture is something almost every student is a part of. This trend does not distinguish between a nerd, a sportsman, a career-driven student, or simply a sneaker enthusiast.