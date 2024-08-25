 From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
Sophia College for Women in Mumbai regularly hosts 'melas' (fairs) to support female students and young entrepreneurs. These events provide a platform for students to showcase and promote their products at low costs.

Sargam SoralUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Sophia College For Women | Facebook

Mumbai: Sophia College for Women, situated in Grant Road, Mumbai, is an educational institution that takes initiatives towards advancing women’s empowerment on regular occasions.

One of the ways the institution supports this mission is by providing a platform for young women entrepreneurs by organising small-scale events on the campus. Backed by various clubs at the college, entrepreneurs find a platform to showcase their products and gain visibility. These events attract a large audience, which in turn helps the students promote their products.

Every now and then, the clubs host 'mela' (fairs), wherein stalls are set up displaying an array of products, from scrunchies to tote bags and thrift shops. The clubs set up stalls to raise funds for their respective flagship events. The entrepreneurs can book these stalls at low costs, making it easier for a wide range of students to showcase and promote their local businesses.

The college has seen young entrepreneurs at all these events get a positive response from the crowd. These fairs not only boost their confidence but also nurture an entrepreneurial spirit among young women.

“The Mela has helped me a lot to promote my products and has also helped me gain followers on social media. It gives me confidence that my products will do well in the broader market as well,” says Khushi Patel, a TYBA student and a small-business owner who sells jewelry.

Many other college students agree that the stalls allow young entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded individuals and potential investors who may be willing to invest in their small businesses.

Student Entrepreneurs Share Experience

“During lockdown, my mom and I decided to start a small business together. We started with a few handmade products, like phone charms, necklaces, polaroids, tote bags, soaps, and keychains, which quickly became our best sellers,"said Khadija Khilawala, a SYBA student and co-owner of Delight Gift Collections.

"The support from college events at Sophia has been amazing. Students genuinely look forward to these stalls and are always eager to support small businesses like ours. Not just students, but also sisters and professors buy our products. Thanks to their enthusiasm, our stall has been a real success, and we've even gained some loyal customers who keep coming back,” she added.

With the college arranging these stalls regularly, it also gives other students a chance to create memories, enjoy their purchases, and support their classmates.

