From The Campus: Sophia College’s Women’s Centre Is The Go-To Spot For Students; Here's Why!

Women's Centre, Sophia College | Sargam Soral

Mumbai: Located in the lively city of Mumbai, Sophia College for Women houses a Women's Centre. This centre is a resource for college students because it tackles various issues related to gender, equality, and women's rights. The Women's Center is also a popular hangout for college students. Students can use the center's many facilities by paying a fee of Rs. 5.

Women's Centre: A Safe Space

Imagine stepping into the Women's Centre at Sophia College, where books line the shelves, each one telling a story of empowerment and understanding. With over 3,000 books covering topics ranging from women's issues to children's rights and from gender studies to senior citizens' concerns, the library is a treasure trove of knowledge.

Every day, the Women's Centre team gathers news articles from six newspapers, focusing on stories related to women, children, senior citizens, and gender issues. These articles are not just read and forgotten they are carefully documented and categorised into more than 90 topics.

"We compile these articles into publications," explains Dr. Lata Pujari. "It's our way of making research easier. Instead of searching endlessly, researchers can come here and find exactly what they need, neatly compiled and ready for use."

Courses Offered For Students

The Women's Centre also offers specialised courses like Diploma in Food and Nutrition, and Diploma in Counseling and Children. These courses have already begun making an impact, with graduates finding successful careers both locally and internationally. Additionally, it strives to empower women by nurturing their leadership potential.

"In 2021, we launched our Masters in Gender Studies program," adds Pujari, highlighting their commitment to advancing gender equality through education. "It's been a success story, just like our center."

But the Women's Centre is not content to work alone. "We're always open to collaboration," Pujari emphasises. "Whether it's for research, courses, seminars, or workshops, we believe in moving forward together. Our doors are open to anyone who shares our passion for empowerment and equality."

The Women's Centre also serves as a referral hub for students dealing with issues like harassment, physical abuse, mental abuse, bullying, and more. When students face these challenges, the centre connects them with organisations or individuals who can provide the necessary support and assistance.

Common Challenges

Dipti Anil, the Senior Program Officer at the centre, mentions, “We collaborate closely with organisations such as 'Majlis Law' to provide guidance to our students experiencing these challenges.”

Anil also highlights a major challenge faced by the Women’s Centre: "funding”. “As an independent body not affiliated with the University Grants Commission (UGC), securing adequate funding is a constant struggle for us. Additionally, with the rise of programs like AI and other online research tools, fewer students visit our library for research material. The number of visitors to our library has noticeably declined since 2001, as students today often prioritise speed over exploring physical books for information."

As you walk through the Women's Centre, surrounded by books and bustling with activity, it's clear that this is more than just a center—it's a hub of empowerment, knowledge, and community.

History Of The Women's Centre

In 2001, Sophia College for Women established its Women's Centre. Over the years, the center has introduced various programs, including certificate courses for day scholars as well as outsiders.

The Women's Centre at the college has been helping the underprivileged to improve their skills and start small businesses. They run an outreach program and a skill training program for this purpose. The center majorly focuses on research, seminars, and workshops aimed at empowering individuals and raising awareness about women's rights.

One of their major achievements is an interdisciplinary journal on gender issues called 'Urdhva Mula'. This journal has an international peer-review committee and has been running successfully for almost 22 years. The Women's Centre regularly updates its courses, to keep up with changing societal needs. Dr. Lata Pujari acts as the Coordinating Editor of the journal, with Mrs. Dipti Anil as the Senior Program Officer. The center also has a well-established library to support its activities.

(The author of this article is a Campus Reporter at The Free Press Journal.)