 Aamir Khan Reveals He Wants To QUIT Films, Gets Emotional On Rhea Chakraborty's Talk Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan Reveals He Wants To QUIT Films, Gets Emotional On Rhea Chakraborty's Talk Show

Aamir Khan Reveals He Wants To QUIT Films, Gets Emotional On Rhea Chakraborty's Talk Show

From talking about his stardom to discussing films in detail, Aamir can be seen pouring his heart out on several subjects while speaking with Rhea

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image

It seems like Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently at that stage in his life where he does not want to actively work in the film business.

On Sunday, actor Rhea Chakraborty unveiled a teaser of the upcoming episode of her podcast 'Chapter 2'. The promo shows Aamir Khan in a candid conversation with Rhea.

FPJ Shorts
474 Spice Samples Failed The FSSAI Quality Test After MDH & Everest Ethylene Oxide Contamination Fiasco
474 Spice Samples Failed The FSSAI Quality Test After MDH & Everest Ethylene Oxide Contamination Fiasco
'Aukaat Kya Hai Teri': Arshad Warsi Receives HATE On Social Media After Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
'Aukaat Kya Hai Teri': Arshad Warsi Receives HATE On Social Media After Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Autopsy Reveals Chilling Details Of Brutal Attack Before Victim's Death; Multiple Injuries, Blood Clots In Body Found
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Autopsy Reveals Chilling Details Of Brutal Attack Before Victim's Death; Multiple Injuries, Blood Clots In Body Found
Keeping It Real: Zomato Bans AI-Generated Food Images After Surge In Complaints From Customers
Keeping It Real: Zomato Bans AI-Generated Food Images After Surge In Complaints From Customers

From talking about his stardom to discussing films in detail, Aamir can be seen pouring his heart out on several subjects while speaking with Rhea.

The promo begins with Rhea showering praise on the superstar for his good looks. Aamir Khan says, "Hrithik is handsome, Salman is handsome, Shah Rukh is really handsome but me..." Rhea quips in and says, "You are also handsome. I think the whole country will agree with me for once (pun intended)."

In the clip, Aamir also revealed that he wanted to disassociate himself from films. "Mujhe filmo se hatna hai," Aamir said.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Expresses Desire To Direct Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir Together: 'Would Like To...
article-image

In response, Rhea said, "Jooth"Aamir replied, "Nahi main sach bol raha hu." At one point, Aamir even got emotional. He can be seen shedding tears and taking a pause before saying something. He can be heard saying, "From there my chapter 2 began..." In 2022, post the failure of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir announced a break from acting.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Aamir mentioned that he was supposed to shoot for one of the films after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' but instead he decided to take a break.

"When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' called 'Champions'. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids," he said.

Read Also
'Unko Bahut Bura Laga': Mita Vashisht Says Aamir Khan Didn't Like Her Touching His Hair As She Was...
article-image

Sharing the teaser of the episode featuring Aamir, Rhea on her Instagram wrote, "I'm thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more." The full episode will be out on August 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aamir Khan Reveals He Wants To QUIT Films, Gets Emotional On Rhea Chakraborty's Talk Show

Aamir Khan Reveals He Wants To QUIT Films, Gets Emotional On Rhea Chakraborty's Talk Show

'Aukaat Kya Hai Teri': Arshad Warsi Receives HATE On Social Media After Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In...

'Aukaat Kya Hai Teri': Arshad Warsi Receives HATE On Social Media After Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In...

Neena Gupta On Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Condemning Crime Is Okay, But We Need Solution'

Neena Gupta On Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Condemning Crime Is Okay, But We Need Solution'

Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'

Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'

Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In...

Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In...