'Unko Bahut Bura Laga': Mita Vashisht Says Aamir Khan Didn't Like Her Touching His Hair As She Was Not 'Commercial Star'

Senior actress Mita Vashisht, who shared the screen with Aamir Khan in the 1998 film Ghulam, recalled how the superstar did not like her touching and ruffling his hair during one of the scenes. She added that it might have been because she was not a "commercial star".

During an interview with Lallantop, Mita shared how she was very different from Aamir as an actor, and that there were certain uneasy moments on the sets of Ghulam. She recalled that when she suggested that the actors would improvise during the shoot, Aamir was confused.

"He gave me a set of instructions that he will do this then I should do that, and so on. And I was like you do your thing, I will do my thing. He wanted everything planned beforehand, and I believed that he should react and act on the basis of my cues and reaction," Mita shared.

Sharing an incident from the sets, Mira said that there was a scene in which she ruffled Aamir's hair. "Unko bahut bura laga. When the scene ended, he asked director Mahesh Bhatt about it. Now, I don't know, but there is a difference between the actors of commercial films and art films. At least, it was there back then. Commercial stars used to look down upon art film actors. I don't think he would have minded me ruffling his hair had I been a commercial actress," she stated.

She added that the bias and differentiation is still prevalent in today's times, but she now focuses only on an actor's craft and not the happenings around.

Mita was last seen in the web series, Kaala, which aired on Disney+ Hotstar. She has also featured in films like Good Luck Jerry, Dil Se, Taal, Phir Milenge, and others.