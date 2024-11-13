Hiba Nawab & Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak: Viewers Call It 'A Toxic Tale Of Normalising Cheating & Glorifying Unhealthy Male Leads'

Jhanak; one of the most successful shows on Indian television currently has successfully been messing up with our heads too. While most of us are trying to figure out what are the makers of the show up to, and how and why would anybody normalize toxicity to a level where young minds may believe it is 'okay' to accept anything and everything in the name of love, the show has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts and has been securing record breaking ratings week after week.

We came across a thread on Reddit which was dedicated to a 'rant' on Arshi, the negative lead of the show. And the views and opinions of the viewers of the show only prove the urgent need for the makers of the show to give a thought on 'what are they trying to sell' to the audience. And well, this should be done on an 'urgent basis.' Now speaking about the content of this thread which was dedicated to 'ranting about Arshi,' viewers of the show have bashed the makers and writers left right and center.

A reddit user, stating how a confident and strong headed woman like Arshi has been reduced to an 'irrational and foolish woman' who is going to 'literally any level' to win over a man, slammed the makers of the show for doing so. Further questioning what is the story of the show turning into, the user writes, ''Arshi was initially portrayed as an independent, career-driven woman, and for a while, she lived up to that image. But in recent episodes, her character has become irrational—and forgive me for saying it, somewhat foolish. Anirudh is no prize. Why would you want to have a baby with him? And to make things worse, you’re forcing this connection and even suggesting he should see Jhanak in you because you’re her sister—are you serious? Honestly, if you don’t stand up for yourself, you don’t need this man. You’re successful, and he’s gaslighted you, lied to you, and even denied being your husband in public. The writers need to get it together—what is this storyline turning into?''

Well yes, that did happen. Arshi asking Anirudh to see 'Jhanak' in her and asking him to get intimate with him and Anirudh doing so, Why? What is the message here? While we obviously understand the cut throat competition and the need to secure numbers, but again, at what cost?

Another user, who also happens to have watched the show, states how the story of Jhanak is normalising cheating for young minds and how, when they were young, they too were influenced by shows like these.

Slamming the makers, the user writes, ''The entire show is , if young people see this they learn that cheating is normal and leaving your husband isn't right, you have to prove your worth to him and Make him want you even if he is a cheater. If ani knew that he loves jhanak, the. Why even marry arshi? And arshi clearly saw they had something going. The best things would be to never marry him and leave and focus on herself. But these shows normalise cheating in the name of love , this is so unhealthy and shit crazy. I myself was influenced when I was younger these shows convince you that you are worthy only if you find love and that you will find love when in reality not everyone finds true forever love and these shows promote unhealthy dynamics. jhanak getting involved with ani knowing he's committed, ani doing the same and arshi not leaving,, a shitshow.''

''Oh yeah the show is very problematic, the writers promote women in the most negative ways and the unfortunate truth is that a lot of people eat it up, but if we are being honest some have the best intentions when they start but then slowly go off the rails,'' states another user.

While we are obviously happy for the success of the show and the actors getting recognition for the same, but when we dive in to see the storyline, we cannot help but wonder why do makers and writers not understand the impact a story has on the audience. Imagine telling a story where the woman is not trying to prove herself to a man in the name of love, a woman so secure in her own self that the moment an 'Anirudh' decides to leave her because he has fallen in love with another woman, with whom he is also playing games, she just decides to chose herself and leave that man, instead of impregnating herself or forcing him to 'see the other woman in her.' Over the years, while the content on television and the projection of the female leads in the shows has obviously improved, it is sad to see some shows still sticking to the regressive story lines and continuously proving that if a woman is career driven, strong headed, knows what she wants, wears western clothes, she is 'negative.'

Here's hoping for better stories for Indian television.