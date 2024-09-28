‘Mera World Hi Cheen Liya’: Adrija Roy Opens Up On Her Breakup, Fans Assume It Is Jhanak’s Krushal Ahuja

Adrija Roy, currently helming Zee TV’s ‘Kundali Bhagya’ recently opened up on dealing with a heartbreak ‘7 months ago’ and callled it the most difficult phase of her life.

The actress, in a recent conversation with Aman Gandhi for Balaji Telefilms’ YouTube channel opened up on her breakup and called it the most difficult phase of her life. Adrija reveals being in a relationship for 3-4 years and how, by the end of the relationship she was left by saying that they were unhappy with her.

Speaking to Aman, Adrija reveals that she is now single and that she broke up 7 months ago. The actress says, “He is an introvert person and mujhe isme koi problem nahi hai. Lekin introvert ho ne ka ye matlab nahi hai ke aap apni life ki har chiz secret rakho and especially usme agar main bhi included hoon. My relationship was a secret. And abhi I don’t care right now because it has already been 7 months.”

When asked how did it all began, Adrija reveals, “It did not happen here, it happened back in Kolkatta. He was the first person I really loved. He is the only one abhi Tak, till now, Kyunki time hu Kaha hua hai. It has just been 7 months. Bachpan mein toh Bahut cheeze hoti rehti hai hum Sab ke sath, but abhi he was the one. We met during the shoot of an AD film and then we got talking. Pata hi nahi chala kab relationship mein aagaye and then aise hi chal raha tha. Phir cheeze complicated hoti Gayi and then hum sort out karte rahe, thoda Bahut Bachho ki tarah breakup patch up ye Sab chalraha tha. But the last time, muje laga ke Sab kuch sahi ho jayega. I was 23 and 24 ki ho Gayi thi, toh muje laga we could handle it maturely now. Muje laga ab bachpana gaya ab thoda maturely deal karte hai par muje Nai pata tha ke is bar koi reason hi nahi hoga breakup ka aur breakup ho jayega. Matlab he was not happy, he just said that.”

When asked if this was the reason the said person gave, Adrija said, “He did not say this exactly but baad mein jaa kar cheeze pata chali. Aisa nahi hai ke logo ko nahi pata hai ke kaun hai, ya fans ko nahi pata hai, bas main naam nahi lena chahti. Baat ab puri tarah bandh hogayi, but after breakup ek do mahine baat hui thi. It was a 4 year relationship and it was not easy for me.”

Further speaking about how did she deal with the same, Adrija says, “He was the one jis ke sath main hamesha baat karti thi, video calls par, lunch break, shoot pe aati tab, everything matlab he was the world to me toh wahan se world cheen liya mujhse muje aisa laga tha. Toh yeah, I am very emotional.”

Revealing her complaint with the person, Adrija says, “Mera ek hi kehna tha us se ke agar aap sure nahi ho toh shuru se hi bata do, after like 4 years you cannot tell someone that you are not sure. What do you mean by I think? Main Aisi hoon hi nahi ke 4 saal kisi ke sath rehne ke baad ye keh du ke I am not sure, Itni casual toh main nahi hoon.”

Adrija also reveals that she was shooting for Imlie at the time she broke up and that her production house and her director were all super supportive. She also states that she would never want to date an actor here on.

As soon as this video dropped, fans of the actress started guessing who the person is and almost all comments suggested that the person Adrija is speaking about is Krushal Ahuja.

One user wrote, “I think she is speaking about Krushal.” Another wrote, “Matlab Krushal Ahuja playing his real personality in Jhanak.”

Well, while Krushal and Adrija both did not confirm their relationship officially, fan reports suggest that the actors were in a relation for a long time. Krushal is currently helming Jhanak opposite Hiba Nawab.