Here's Why Salman Khan Did Not Attend Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta's Funeral In Mumbai

Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, passed away on Wednesday, September 11. According to the Mumbai Police, he jumped from the 6th floor of his residential building in Bandra West around 10:30 a.m. His body was sent for a postmortem at Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West.

Several celebrities attended the funeral in Santacruz to support the family. Notably superstar Salman Khan was absent as he has been out of the city shooting for his upcoming movie Sikandar. He has not been seen since the news of Anil Mehta's passing away hit the headlines.

Rashmika Mandanna, the lead actress of Sikandar, shared a glimpse of the film's shooting on Instagram. She posted a story showing flowers and a special note, captioning it with "Day 1" and the hashtag #Sikandar.

Similarly, actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is also a part of Sikandar, posted a picture on Instagram of a bouquet of sunflowers. She captioned it, "#Sikandar Day 1".

Anil Mehta's funeral was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and others who came to support Malaika and Amrita. Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, and his family, as well as Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, veteran actress Helen, and many more, were also present.

Malaika Arora on the same day issued an official statement on Instagram, requesting that the media and well-wishers respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.

She wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock from this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect."