Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta's Postmortem Report Reveals He Died Due To 'Multiple Injuries'

Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta's sad demise has shocked the entire family. He reportedly died by suicide, jumping off the terrace of his Bandra building on Wednesday. His postmortem was conducted at Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital.

The autopsy revealed that Anil Mehta died due to multiple injuries, according to police sources who informed News 18 on Thursday.

As per reports, Anil Mehta called Malaika and Amrita moments before jumping to his death. He reportedly stated, "I am sick and tired."

Reportedly, Malaika's mother Joyce also stated to the police that she was there in the house when Anil passed away. According to her, Anil read the newspaper while he sat on the balcony every morning. On the day he passed away, she went to check on him on the balcony but couldn't find him. When she leaned over to the railing, she saw the bodyguard was shouting for help. Joyce also stated to the police that Anil was not suffering from any illness and had minor knee pain.

Anil Mehta's last rites took place at the Hindu Crematorium in Santacruz on September 12.

Malaika released an official statement on Instagram, requesting that the media and well-wishers respect the family's privacy during this difficult time. She stated, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect."

Anil Mehta reportedly worked in the Indian Merchant Navy and was a Punjabi Hindu from the border town of Fazilka. His wife, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian. They often stayed out of the spotlight.