 Here's When Ram Charan & Upasana Will REVEAL The Name Of Their 'Mega Princess'
Here's When Ram Charan & Upasana Will REVEAL The Name Of Their 'Mega Princess'

Upasana and the baby girl were discharged from the Hyderabad hospital on June 23

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

South superstar Ram Charan and his entrepreneur-wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on June 20 after 11 years of marriage. The couple became proud parents to a girl and not just their family members, but Ram Charan's fans too erupted with joy as news about the little one's arrival went viral on the internet.

Upasana and the baby girl were discharged from the hospital on June 23. The couple was spotted holding their little bundle of joy moments before leaving Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

article-image

Ram Charan and Upasana are yet to reveal the face and name of their child. However, while interacting with the media outside the hospital on Friday, the RRR star revealed when they will announce the name of their newborn daughter.

Ram Charan was asked who does the ‘little mega princess’ resembles and the actor instantly joked, "Obviously me."

He further said, "Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well wishers in India and other countries. As per the tradition, I would reveal her name on 21st day from the date of her birth. I felt same like any other father who holds his baby for the first time. Definitely, she is looking like me," the actor reportedly said.

Fans gathered outside the hospital in Hyderabad and celebrated by cutting cake and flying balloons on June 20. They also sang congratulatory songs for the RRR star and his wife and hoped to catch one glimpse of the actor.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, marking another milestone in their journey together.

article-image

