Here's How Much Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Charged For Their Roles In Fighter

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is currently running in the theatres. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor. Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

While the film has been receiving a positive response from the audience, it has been reported that Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, has earned ₹85 crore, according to a report in Siasat.

Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Squadron Leader Minal 'Minni' Rathore reportedly was paid ₹20 crores for her role. Anil Kapoor, who was seen as Group Captain Rakesh "Rocky" Jai Singh was given ₹15 crore in Fighter.

Meanwhile, Fighter marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration together. The film serves as the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen next in War 2, in which, Jr. NTR will play the antagonist. Deepika, on the other hand, will feature opposite Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn.