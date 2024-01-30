Hrithik Roshan Reveals He Smoked On Fighter Sets To Celebrate After Claiming To Be 'Non-Smoker'

Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of Fighter, which was directed by Siddharth Anand. He played the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he smoked a cigarette on the sets of Fighter to celebrate the perfect body shot.

Talking to Film Companion, Roshan said that after he gave the perfect body shots for Fighter and did not know how to celebrate. “When the day came and my body shot got done, it got over, I was so happy and relieved. But nothing was filling me up. I had gajar ka halwa, ice cream; I had not planned for the reward; I had only planned to be in this Fighter flight mode and get this done,” he shared.

Further, he continued, “I was like, ‘What do I do? What do I do?’. So, I picked up a cigarette and started smoking." He went into the other deep end, and in one week, his resting heart rate went up from 45 to 75, which is bad, so he stopped. Calling it a disaster, he said, "We only plan, schedule, and brainstorm about the building, but what happens after the victory? That also needs a plan.”

However, a few years back, Hrithik claimed to be a 'non-smoker.' In 2020, the actor's fan asked if he was holding a cigarette in his hand in a picture with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

To this, Roshan said, “I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet,”

Meanwhile, Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.