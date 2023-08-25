Hema Malini Calls Reports Of Deol Family Rift 'Funny', Says 'We Are Always Together'

Hema Malini | Photo by PTI

Veteran actress Hema Malini has clarified that all is well in the Deol family and that they have 'always been together'. This comes after the actress and her daughters, Esha and Ahana, did not attend Sunny Deol's son Karan's wedding festivities in Mumbai.

During an interaction with AajTak, Hema Malini called the reports about the rift between them 'funny' and added that people are just 'creating' these kinds of stories.

"It's very funny. People are making it up and creating as if we are separated. We are always together and the whole family is with us. Because of a particular reason we were not in the marriage, the party, that is a different matter. But Sunny, Bobby always come on Raksha Bandhan. Press valon ko kuch dekhne mila toh they are very excited about it," she said.

Recently, Hema Malini also praised Sunny's performance in the superhit film Gadar 2 which has earned over Rs 400 crore at the box office.

"I liked Gadar 2 a lot. It is very interesting. It felt like watching a film from the 1970s or 1980s. Anil Sharma has shown that era; it has been directed beautifully. It's a nice message for India and Pakistan," she was heard saying in a video.

It may be mentioned that Dharmendra had shared a cryptic message on social media after Karan Deol's wedding in June 2023. The wedding was attended by the Deol family and several Bollywood celebs. However, Hema, Esha and Ahana did not attend the function.

"Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but," the veteran actor had shared on Instagram.

Hours after he shared the post, Esha had posted a throwback picture from her wedding and wrote in the caption, "Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u."

Dharmendra tied the knot with Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Bobby and Sunny, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, he fell in love with Hema and they got married in 1980.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

