 Hema Malini Opens Up About Kissing On Screen Like Husband Dharmendra: 'Bilkul Karenge'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHema Malini Opens Up About Kissing On Screen Like Husband Dharmendra: 'Bilkul Karenge'

Hema Malini Opens Up About Kissing On Screen Like Husband Dharmendra: 'Bilkul Karenge'

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani garnered a lot of attention from the audience

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has revealed if she is comfortable in kissing on screen like her actor-husband Dharmendra. The veteran actor recently made headlines for his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The scene garnered a lot of attention from the audience.

In one of her latest interviews, Hema Malini revealed she hasn't watched Dharmendra's film yet. However, the actress also said she doesn't mind doing a kissing scene on screen.

Read Also
Hema Malini Calls Reports Of Deol Family Rift 'Funny', Says 'We Are Always Together'
article-image

"Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, why won’t I do, will take this up). If it is nice, if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can," the 74-year-old actress told India.com.

Earlier this month, she told Times Now, "I am sure people have loved the film (Rocky Aur Rani...). I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it."

Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980. They have two daughters, Esha and Ahana, together. He was previously married to Prakash Kaur. Apart from sons Bobby and Sunny, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love story is no less than a Bollywood film in itself. Several reports had claimed that they tied the knot after converting their religion to Islam, but the two had categorically denied the same.

Read Also
Hema Malini Flaunts Vrindavan Themed Saree At A Book Launch Event
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top Actors Who Never Bagged National Awards: Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone

Top Actors Who Never Bagged National Awards: Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone

Kalki Koechlin Was Told Her Part In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Would Be Edited Out: 'There Are 2 Big...

Kalki Koechlin Was Told Her Part In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Would Be Edited Out: 'There Are 2 Big...

Hema Malini Opens Up About Kissing On Screen Like Husband Dharmendra: 'Bilkul Karenge'

Hema Malini Opens Up About Kissing On Screen Like Husband Dharmendra: 'Bilkul Karenge'

Actors With Most National Award Wins: Amitabh Bachchan To Kangana Ranaut

Actors With Most National Award Wins: Amitabh Bachchan To Kangana Ranaut

Vivek Agnihotri Thanks Omar Abdullah After He MOCKS The Kashmir Files' National Award Win

Vivek Agnihotri Thanks Omar Abdullah After He MOCKS The Kashmir Files' National Award Win