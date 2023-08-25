Hema Malini Opens Up About Kissing On Screen Like Husband Dharmendra: 'Bilkul Karenge'

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has revealed if she is comfortable in kissing on screen like her actor-husband Dharmendra. The veteran actor recently made headlines for his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The scene garnered a lot of attention from the audience.

In one of her latest interviews, Hema Malini revealed she hasn't watched Dharmendra's film yet. However, the actress also said she doesn't mind doing a kissing scene on screen.

"Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, why won’t I do, will take this up). If it is nice, if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can," the 74-year-old actress told India.com.

Earlier this month, she told Times Now, "I am sure people have loved the film (Rocky Aur Rani...). I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it."

Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980. They have two daughters, Esha and Ahana, together. He was previously married to Prakash Kaur. Apart from sons Bobby and Sunny, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love story is no less than a Bollywood film in itself. Several reports had claimed that they tied the knot after converting their religion to Islam, but the two had categorically denied the same.