Heartwrenching! Himanshi Khurana Breaks Down As She Feeds Water To Unconscious Horse During Kedarnath Trek - Watch Video

Himanshi Khurana shot to fame after her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13'. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and she is also a superstar in the Punjabi film industry. She is an accomplished singer and actress and she makes sure to maintain a strong social media presence as well.

Recently, Himanshi took to her social media handle to share a heartwrenching video of an unconscious horse which she saw during her trek to Kedarnath.

The actress was seen feeding water to the horse in a bid to revive it, and she even broke down as the horse struggled to move.

Himanshi Khurana breaks down while helping unconscious horse

A video of Himanshi is now going viral on the internet in which she can be seen trying to come to the aid of an injured and fatigued horse, which fell unconscious on the route of the Kedarnath trek.

In the video, she and her friend can be seen patting the horse and trying to feed it some water to help it. The horse can be seen lying unconscious in the middle of the road, and as it did not move, Himanshi broke down and was seen trying to provide some comfort to the injured horse.

She also took to her Twitter to urge people not visit Kedarnath if they are unable to climb the trek themselves.

"Pashupati (animal lord) shiv bhagwan ka hi roop hai ,in janwaro ko preshan krke shiv ko khush krne chle ho or sirf Reels dekhar mat jao, stop this. Agar app walk nahi kar skte or mentally prepare nahi ho,Kedarnath trek is super tough agar ready nahi ho to mat jao," she wrote.

About Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi had entered the 'Bigg Boss 13' house as a wildcard contestant, and within no time, she won the hearts of the audience.

Viewers got to see some of the most nasty fights between Himanshi and her arch rival Shehnaaz Gill. Not just that, but Himanshi also fell in love with co-contestant Asim Riaz on the reality show, and while the two began dating inside the house, they are going strong even now.

The two have also starred in a number of music videos together.