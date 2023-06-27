RIP Hagrid: Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Mourns Death Of 2-Month-Old Pet Dog - Watch Video |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram and shared that she has lost her pet dog Hagrid. She and her actor-husband Aayush Sharma posted heartfelt posts for their furry friend. Arpita wrote, “Hagrid my majestic baby. I have never ever seen a little guy like you- a perfect son, a perfect brother, a perfect protector & a perfect companion. You were truly one of a kind in every which way. Your calming & extremely loving energy will truly be missed by all of us. You had an individual bond & touched each one of our lives in different ways. You will live in us forever. I just wish god had given us more time with you, it wasn’t fair how soon you were taken away & how sudden. Mama loves you Haggi Bouy ❤️ I know you will always be with us.”

On the other hand, Aayush shared a reel with Hagrid and wrote on Instagram, “And just like that you were taken away from us. Goodbye my dear friend, brother, companion, and most importantly my support. Thank you for being the best pet my kids could have ever asked for and being their real-life “Hagrid “.. under 2 years you completed all of us. May you always look over us .. We’ll always love you.”

Last month, Aayush welcomed Hagrid into his family. The actor took to Instagram to introduce him to the world. "Please Welcome, Humare ghar ka naya member, " Mr. Potter." Acha Mr. lagana zaroori hai kyunki Pyaar ke saath Izzat bhi Zaroori hai..." wrote Aayush.

The actor shared a string of pictures with the new member of the family. Aayush's kids Ahil and Ayat were also captured spending time with Mr. Potter. Aayush is known to be a dog lover.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aayush is gearing up for his next release Ruslaan. Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead. Debutant Sushrii Mishraa has been cast opposite him.

Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade will also be seen in important roles. The movie is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri.