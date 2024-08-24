'He Tried To Play With My Neck &...': Bengali Actress Sreelekha Mitra Recalls Being Inappropriately Touched By Malayalam Director Ranjit

On Friday, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused Malayalam director Ranjith of inappropriately touching her in 2009 during the making of his film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. The actress' shocking allegations have come after the release of the Hema Committee report, which investigates the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking to the media, the actress shared an incident during a meeting at Ranjith's apartment. Sreelekha said that the filmmaker was on a phone call and several other people were also present. "He was on the phone with the cinematographer with whom I had worked. Asking me whether I want to talk to him (the cinematographer), he (Ranjith) called me to another room," she added.

Further, she added that when she was talking to the cinematographer in the dark bedroom, Ranjith, who was standing beside her, started to play with her bangles and touch her skin.

The actress stated that, despite feeling uncomfortable, she gave him the benefit of doubt, that she might be overthinking it, and that he wanted to see her bangles.

"I was not feeling okay with him. The room was dark. After realising that I was not reacting or taking back my hand, he tried to play with my neck and hair. Then, I excused myself and left the room,” she said, adding, “This was not shocking, but I know how the film industry works by and large. There are good and bad people," said Sreelekha.

However, Ranjith denied the claims and told the media that Sreelekha had come for an audition and that the incident narrated by her did not happen. He added, "There is an ulterior agenda behind raising this controversy at this moment. If she takes any legal step, it would be countered in the same manner."