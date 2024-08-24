Kolkata Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee, Damaging Her Car In Southern Avenue

Video Screengrab

West Bengal: Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee was allegedly attacked by a motorcyclist while driving her car in Kolkata’s Southern Avenue area on Friday evening. The Kolkata police responded quickly, identifying and arresting the accused within hours of the incident.

According to Payel, the assailant stopped his bike in front of her car and demanded she exit the vehicle. When she refused, fearing for her safety, he smashed her car window, causing injuries to her hand. She shared her ordeal on social media, live-streaming the incident on Instagram and later posting a tearful video.

Payel Recounts Moments Of Attack In Video

In the video, Payel recounted how the man aggressively banged on her right-side window, shattering the glass. Local residents intervened, and the police soon detained the man after Payel lodged a complaint.

According to an Indian Express report, the accused, identified as M I Arasan, a 39-year-old Junior Commissioned Officer from the Command Hospital, claimed that Payel's car had grazed his bike. However, he later apologised to the police for his actions. Payel, on the other hand, denied that her car had made contact with his bike.

In her video, Payel expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting the broader issue of women's safety in public spaces. She questioned the state of security, especially considering the ongoing protests in the city against the recent rape murder of a postgraduate medical trainee at R G Kar Hospital. Payel emphasized her fear, stating that the situation could have been far worse if the incident had occurred in a less populated area.

Accused Booked Under Several Sections Of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The police have charged Arasan under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to causing injury, using abusive language, and attempting to outrage a woman’s modesty. In the meantime, Arasan has also filed a counter-complaint against Payel, accusing her of hitting his motorcycle with her car.