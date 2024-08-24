Kolkata: Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee Claims Bike-Borne Miscreant Attacked Her, Broke Car's Window; Shares Video

Bengali actress Payal Mukherjee | Screengrab from X video

Kolkata: Payel Mukherjee, a Bengali actress, claimed she was attacked by a bike-borne miscreant on Friday evening. The actress recorded a video and narrated the ordeal. She also showed the car window which was shattered and broken due to the alleged attack. The actress has demanded action against the accused.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @erbmjha on August 23, the actress recounted the incident, explaining how she was attacked by a man who shattered the windows of her car. Shards of glass could be seen in the video, focusing the severity of the attack. In the video the actress has also demanded strict action against the perpetrator. The attack according to the X user's post took place in posh area of Kolkata called Southern Avenue.

Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee got attacked by a man in Southern Avenue - a very posh area in Kolkata.



This is the condition of women in the so-called "safest state" under the only woman CM of India. pic.twitter.com/cFSxho414o — BALA (@erbmjha) August 23, 2024

Netizens React

The video quickly went viral, garnering numerous shares and views. Many netizens expressed their anger over the lack of safety measures for women in the country, with some criticizing the state government for not providing adequate protection, even though the Chief Minister is a woman.

A X @thokojei user writes, "Tell me, in the state where a woman is the Chief Minister, the women of that state are not safe... Someone has rightly said that women are the enemies of women..."

Another user sarcastically questioned the government's priorities, writing, "Safety is not at all their priority. They have hired 21 lawyers to…

Safety is not at all their priority.

They have hired 21 lawyers to hide reality — Manish N. Koparkar 🇮🇳 (@ManishKoparkar) August 23, 2024 fre

On August 9, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The details of the incident have sent shockwaves across the nation, leading many to question the state government’s competence in ensuring women’s safety in West Bengal. Protests continue as people demand justice for the victim.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered medics protesting the rape and murder of the postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College to return to work, assuring them that they would face no repercussions.