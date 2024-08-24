 Kolkata: Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee Claims Bike-Borne Miscreant Attacked Her, Broke Car's Window; Shares Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata: Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee Claims Bike-Borne Miscreant Attacked Her, Broke Car's Window; Shares Video

Kolkata: Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee Claims Bike-Borne Miscreant Attacked Her, Broke Car's Window; Shares Video

In a live the Bengali actress Payal Mukherjee shared her traumatic experience through a live video in which she also demanded strict action against the attacker.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Bengali actress Payal Mukherjee | Screengrab from X video

Kolkata: Payel Mukherjee, a Bengali actress, claimed she was attacked by a bike-borne miscreant on Friday evening. The actress recorded a video and narrated the ordeal. She also showed the car window which was shattered and broken due to the alleged attack. The actress has demanded action against the accused.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @erbmjha on August 23, the actress recounted the incident, explaining how she was attacked by a man who shattered the windows of her car. Shards of glass could be seen in the video, focusing the severity of the attack. In the video the actress has also demanded strict action against the perpetrator. The attack according to the X user's post took place in posh area of Kolkata called Southern Avenue.

Netizens React

The video quickly went viral, garnering numerous shares and views. Many netizens expressed their anger over the lack of safety measures for women in the country, with some criticizing the state government for not providing adequate protection, even though the Chief Minister is a woman.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment
Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment
Mumbai: State Government Unveils ₹350 Crore Development Plan, Including Major Projects At Mahalaxmi, Mumbadevi, Haji Ali, And Gateway Of India
Mumbai: State Government Unveils ₹350 Crore Development Plan, Including Major Projects At Mahalaxmi, Mumbadevi, Haji Ali, And Gateway Of India
Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Suman Patil Accuses PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan Of Political Favoritism Over Development Funds
Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Suman Patil Accuses PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan Of Political Favoritism Over Development Funds
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 21-Year-Old Man For Harassing Minor At Juhu Chowpatty
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 21-Year-Old Man For Harassing Minor At Juhu Chowpatty
Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Why Is CM Mamata Banerjee Silent?' Devendra Fadnavis Questions...
article-image

A X @thokojei user writes, "Tell me, in the state where a woman is the Chief Minister, the women of that state are not safe... Someone has rightly said that women are the enemies of women..."

Another user sarcastically questioned the government's priorities, writing, "Safety is not at all their priority. They have hired 21 lawyers to…

fre

On August 9, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The details of the incident have sent shockwaves across the nation, leading many to question the state government’s competence in ensuring women’s safety in West Bengal. Protests continue as people demand justice for the victim.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Gets Court Approval For Polygraph Test On Former RG Kar Principal And...
article-image

In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered medics protesting the rape and murder of the postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College to return to work, assuring them that they would face no repercussions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee Claims Bike-Borne Miscreant Attacked Her, Broke Car's...

Kolkata: Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee Claims Bike-Borne Miscreant Attacked Her, Broke Car's...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly...

Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly...

PM Modi In Ukraine: A Triangular Tale Of Two Hugs In Which Lies India's Balancing Act On War

PM Modi In Ukraine: A Triangular Tale Of Two Hugs In Which Lies India's Balancing Act On War

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph...

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into RG Kar Hospital Financial Irregularities, Polygraph...